Kwadaso NPP accuse MP using military men to intimidate party executives

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Aggrieved Kwadaso NPP executives have sent a stern warning to national executives to intervene in the intimidation and mafia tactics before the situation escalates in the constituency after the MP for the Kwadaso constituency sent military men to intimidate party executives.



According to the lead convener Abu Mahama, the current member of parliament for the area Honourable Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah has allegedly planned to destroy the fortune of the party in the area which the executives have vowed not to condone as it will disappoint Ghanaians.



“There are elements of illegality being perpetrated here in the municipality which the executives won’t sit down because we cannot disappoint the good people of Ghana,” he said.



He noted that the executives met at the party office over 30 military men ordered by the MP to guard the office to intimidate members of the party.



“As early as 4 am, we came to the party office only to meet military men numbering over 30 simply because the sitting MP says his root is from the military.



"The military came in a quest to intimidate the good people of Kwadaso but due to our resilience, the executives struggled with the military and that led to them fleeing and elections unconducted,” Abu Mahama said.



Mr. Abu Mahama singled out and chastised Hon Gifty Ohene Konadu who has in-depth knowledge about peace and security for her actions to manipulate election results and hence decided not to announce the results of the polls.



“A woman who has a master's degree in peace and security should have known better that we don’t conduct elections at 4 am. Yet due to her orchestrated agenda to destroy the party, she deliberately engaged in illegality,” Mahama emphasised.



“Some of us whose lives depend on the party and the trust Ghanaians have in us don’t want to betray it. We are sending caution to her and committee members that we would not tolerate any distortionist agenda and illegality,” he added.



The regional executives of the NPP are calling on the national executives to attend to the situation to solve the problem amicably in order not to distort the party fortunes in breaking the “8” as they have been sloganeering.