Kwadaso MP commends Akufo-Addo on winning Forbes African of the Year Award

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the 2021 Africa Business News Group and Forbes African of the Year Award.



The award, instituted in 2018, as part of the All-Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA), recognises Africans who made the most impact and contribution to the continent and the global stage.



The previous honourees of this award were President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank; and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, Dr Nyarko said the award recognised the impressive work and achievements of the President at home, on the continent and the world.



It also gave credence to the socio-economic transformation of country since 2017.



Dr Nyarko said the massive infrastructural projects being undertaken in the country, economic transformation, job creation opportunities for the youth, human capital development and entrepreneurial skills development were manifestations of the hard work of the President and his Government.



Also, the digitisation of the economy, industrialisation through one district, one factory initiative, free senior high school policy, increase in foreign direct investment among others, clearly showed that President Akufo-Addo had positioned the country at a very enviable position.



The Forbes Magazine said: “The Ghanaian President has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths”.



The quotation finds clear expression in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government, Mr Nyarko said.



The Budget, he said, intended to make Government raise more revenue from the domestic environment, and pursue a targeted benchmark value regime to protect the local factories.



President Akufo-Addo, since assumption of office, had led a positive turnaround of the country making it a destination of most foreign companies and investors, Mr Nyarko said.



“I hope the honour will not be lost on us and posterity, since it is the first time a Ghanaian President has won it, and the second President on the continent to receive it,” he said.



For winning the Award, President Akufo-Addo’s photo will feature in the Forbes Magazine Africa for December–January (2021-2022) and will have it on the front cover.