Kwabena Duffuor will challenge Mahama for 2024 flagbearer – Gabby speculates

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has analyzed ongoings in the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



According to him, the party’s 2024 flagbearership race will be between two former appointees of the late John Evans Atta Mills – i.e. Former President John Dramani Mahama and former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor.



Mahama lost re-election in 2016 and again in 2020 to incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but talk is rife that he will seek to lead the party into the 2024 polls – he has not made any concrete pronouncements to that effect.



On the other hand, Kwabena Duffuor has since 2012, when he left the Mills-Mahama government, been engaged in very little politics at all but Gabby claims he will stake a claim to lead the NDC citing recent pronouncements. Duffuor has not spoken about any presidential ambitions – be it in the past or recently.



Gabby’s September 7 Facebook post about ongoings in the NDC read: “It looks like the internal battle to win the heart, soul and body of the NDC is on and it is between two clear NDC heavyweights, whether in financial might or public service experience.



“Former Finance Minister under Prof Mills, who is aspiring to be elected as the 2024 presidential candidate of the NDC is sending a message straight to his main contender and former Presidential Candidate John Mahama that 2024 may be a “do or die” affair for him, JM and his political life, but not for the majority of their party supporters and Ghanaians in general who want peace, jobs, progress and security. I have booked a front-row seat…”



Weeks ago when Duffuor spoke at an event and slapped a ‘crisis’ label on the economy of Ghana, Gabby said he could ‘smell’ politics. “It sounds like a presidential bid is launched” he tweeted to a myjoyonline story titled: “Ghana is in crisis, we have so much resources yet we’re so poor - Kwabena Duffuor”