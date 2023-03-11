Kwabena Duffuor’s Heroes Fund Pledge is uplifting - Moshake

Politics of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

A former executive of the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has lauded former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, for his intentions about a heroes fund for NDC.



In an interview with the press in Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra region, Mr. Ashitey Adjei who is popularly called Moshake, said the pledge by Duffuor brings a spark of hope back to the NDC after the party has been in despondency for a very long time.



“Of all the parties in this country, it is the NDC whose elders have really been sacrificial in their support for the party.



“It is a shame that under the leadership of former President John Mahama, these loyal and selfless elders suffered abandonment to the point where many of them did not even have ends meet,” Moshake said.



According to him, “this makes Duffuor’s promise to revive our heroes fund, an important promise that is worth embracing.”



The NDC heroes fund is a fund that is purposed to pull funds for the reward of party members who distinguish themselves in sacrificial duties for the party.



As noble as it is, the fund ceased to operate under the leadership of former President John Mahama, whom Moshake accuses of, “misleading the NDC into opposition.”



However, during his stop over at Prampram as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor vowed to re-establish the heroes fund.



Affirming his pledge in a tweet, Dr. Duffuor wrote, “Day 1 of the Greater Accra Tour was a success! Thank you Ningo Prampram & Kpone Katamanso for your support. My pledge is to introduce policies to drive the NDC forward. Reviving the Heroes Fund is crucial to recognize and support the sacrifices of NDC heroes.”



According to Moshake, things like this prove that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has really read the mood within the NDC well and is making the appropriate calculations towards it.



“Duffuor is the direct opposite of Mahama, and this is very good for the NDC. We want a leader who understands that it is first important to set your army in order before you go for battle. The situation where the army is starved and used to win the battles and then abandoned when it is time to share the spoils is wrong leadership.



“Mahama used our starved heroes to win elections in 2012 and then abandoned them and later when it was time for elections again in 2016 and 2020 he wanted to use these same starved soldiers to win those battles. it doesn’t work like that,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s tour of the greater Accra region has been very successful. At stopovers in Ningo Prampram and Kpone Katamanso, thousands of NDC members and supporters including executives thronged the mini rallies in support.



"Mahama only thinks about himself, he does not care about NDC branch executives and others, " Moshake stressed.