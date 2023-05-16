Kwabena Duffuor is still a member of the NDC – Asiedu Nketiah insists

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah insists presidential candidate aspirant who left the race in die minute has not parted ways with the party.



According to Asiedu Nketiah, Dr Kwabena Duffuor after withdrawing from the race went ahead to support the party’s parliamentary elections hence people questioning how leadership is going to bring him back have no basis for their claim.



“When you listen to Dr Duffuor, he hasn’t said he has left the party. In fact, after he withdrew from the presidential race, he went down to help our parliamentary elections in the Ashanti Region.



"So there is nothing challenging as people have made it appear. They are asking about how we are going to bring back Dr Duffuor, he hasn’t gone anywhere for us to bring him back,” the NDC National Chairman told Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He was reacting to varied reports suggesting Dr Kwaben Duffuor after withdrawing from the party’s presidential flagbearership race is not coming back.



Mosquito as fondly referred to in politics, further noted that Mr Kojo Bonsu one of the candidates also equally congratulated the Former President John Mahama and conceded defeat even before the electioneer results were announced.



According to Mr Asiedu Nketiah, Saturday’s election is going to make things even easier for them to unify their party than any other internal election.



“This is going to be one of the most peaceful elections which will make it easier for us to put our party together than what we’ve been through before”, he said.



The NDC on Saturday, May 13, 2023, conducted both Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries across the country.



Former President John Dramani Mahama polled an overwhelming 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast at the end.



His closest contender, the former Kumasi Mayor Mr. Kojo Bonsu, polled a paltry 3,181 representing 1.1%.



The other contender, who is a Dr Kwabena Duffuor, pulled out on Friday citing many reasons.