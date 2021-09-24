Kwabena Duffuor drops 'Ghanaian dream' video amid talk of presidential ambition

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• An ex-Finance Minister is making a case for the Ghanaian youth



• Kwabena Duffuor wants the youth to experience the 'Ghanaian dream'



• Duffuor is widely rumoured to be having presidential ambitions



Former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor has released a message calling for better opportunities for the Ghanaian youth amid talk of his presidential ambitions.



In the 1 minute and 15 seconds video posted across his known social media handles, Dr Duffuor spoke about opportunities that were availed to him as a young man adding that he wanted Ghanaian youth to achieve the ‘Ghanaian Dream.’



“I was lucky to be allowed to dream of a better life and make it happen and I want every young person in Ghana to have a chance to achieve the Ghanaian dream.



“A real opportunity at making something of themselves, so that they can help build, run and better this great country of ours. We owe this to our children and indeed we owe it to ourselves too.”



He concluded his message in Twi, saying: “God, please help us to put Ghana in its best frame so that we can give you the praise.”



This is the latest in a series of youth-centred messages the one-time Finance Minister has made in recent times.



It also comes at a time there is growing talk that he will contest for the flagbearership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



If he does, he is likely to come up against former President John Dramani Mahama. Mahama is currently on a nationwide ‘Thank You Tour’ after the 2020 polls which he lost to incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.