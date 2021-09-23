Kwabena Agyepong should have been first appointee of President Akufo-Addo - NPP Communicator

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Frimpong, a communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party has lauded former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyepong for his dedicated service to the party.



According to Nana Frimpong, despite efforts by some persons to cause disaffection between him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by peddling falsehood about him, he has been a dedicated and loyal servant of the ‘elephant family.



Speaking on Accra FM, Nana Frimpong noted that Kwabena Agyepong should have been the first person to be rewarded with a position by President Akufo-Addo.



He advanced the argument that Kwabena Agyepong has been loyal to the party amid false speculations and deserves to have a position that befits his capacity as a bigwig for the governing party.



He noted that both major political factions agree that Kwabena Agyepong typifies loyalty and dedication to the party’s course.



“Kwabena Agyepong should have been the first person to get a job under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The party has come to the realization that all the allegations peddled against him were false and without merit.



“I’m ready to challenge anyone from both NPP and NDC that Kwabena Agyepong deserved place. I’ve spoken with people who concede that he was a victim of media representation and evil agenda by some persons”, he said.



The venerable politician, it will be recalled, had his membership with the NPP revoked in 2015 after he was pronounced guilty of breaching some code of conducts of the NPP.



After six years, his indefinite ban was revoked by the party.



According to the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, Mr Agyepong's indefinite suspension was lifted following his letter of appeal which asked the party to consider rescinding the decision.



