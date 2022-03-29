Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race

Politics of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, is the latest to join the NPP flagbearship race ahead of the presidential primaries.



According to him, even though he has intentions of contesting, he is much more focused on helping the government to perform well.



"So, I will not rule out running for the Presidential primary but the most important thing to me now is how well we do as a government and how we are able to deliver on the mandate that the Ghanaian people have given us." Graphic online.com quoted Mr Agyapong



Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, was a former Press Secretary to former President John Agyekum Kufuor from 2001 to 2006, former General Secretary of the NPP and one of 17 aspirants who contested for the party's nomination to replace former President Kufuor as presidential candidate for the 2008 presidential election.



Even though the party is yet to open nomination for the presidential primaries some key members of the party have announced their intention or have been tipped to contest the flagbearership ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Some of the members tipped to take over for Akufo-Addo are Vice president, Dr Mahamud Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Keyrematen, and Joe Ghartey



Others who have openly disclosed their intentions include Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Minister of Energy Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko.



