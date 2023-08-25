Kwabena Agyepong, Boakye Agyarko topple all others in NPP flagbearer race – Amaliba

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has set apart two flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Abraham Amaliba posits that when it comes to the candidate with a great message or a vision for the NPP, no one comes close to Kwabena Agyepong and Boakye Agyarko.



Abraham Amaliba made this statement on TV3 Newday on the upcoming Special Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



“I’m talking about messaging and vision, these two guys have toppled the rest. I’m saying that Kwabena Agyepong and Agyarko are striking the right notes,” he said.



However, Amaliba added that despite their vision and great message, the NPP delegates will not vote for them.



“There are some people who are striking the right notes. You see, like Kwabena Agyepong, striking the right notes, Like Boakye Agyarko striking the right notes but these are people the delegates will not vote for," he said.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its Super Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to trim the number of flagbearer aspirants from 10 to 5.



The ten flagbearer aspirants are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Joe Ghartey, Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Boakye Agyarko, Kojo Opoku and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



