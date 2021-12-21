Kwabena Agyapong steals the show with his traditional wear at the NPP conference

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has been trending over his outfit to the party's delegates' conference on Sunday.



While others dressed casually to the event, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong's unusual attire was the one that caught the attention of party supporters.



He ditched the usual suit and tie for a traditional white handwoven smock with traditional northern trousers as a typical Takai dance outfit for the event.



His flawless look was widely received with a positive response from a section of delegates and supporters who had thronged the congress grounds to witness the event.



Below are some of the messages from party supporters



"You nailed our culture I can see that you have a solid brand. You always have a dressing code at every conference. For the last four years, you dressed uniquely and this year to it is so amazing."



"I'll always remember how Joseph went through prosecution by his own brothers. that gives me hope. do not worry the time will come."



"Genera one, am proud of you sir. What a good presidential material for mother Ghana. Stay blessed sir".



"Waaaooow! The general of generals, no size. Am humble. Am proud to be one of your strong loyalists."



"Wow! This is an extraordinary exhibition of Ghanaian culture. You have shown much love and affection for Dagbon and Inn Shaa Allah! Dagbon shall hold you in high esteem".



"Hmmm, Too much Monkey de work baboon de chop business. May Allah save us all!"



"Fantastic picture, you look great in the pictures. My king, God will answer our prayers one day."



"We are expecting you in whatever form you resurface. We are with you at the grassroots level champion by my good self."