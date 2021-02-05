Politics of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Kwabena Agyapong set for big govt appointment as NPP NEC clears him

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary, NPP

Suspended National Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has been cleared by the National Executive Committee [NEC] of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] in what insiders have told MyNewsGh.com is a “patching up between Kwabena and the “oldman”.



The NPP NEC has therefore waived the indefinite suspension which was handed down to Kwabena Agyei Agyepong more than 6 years ago.



Mr. Agyapong is set to be appointed to a very important position inside government while behind the scenes consensus is being built for him to take up a role inside the party when its internal elections is due very soon.



MyNewsGh.com readers will recall Mr. Agyapong and a former 2nd Vice Chairman of the NPP, Sammy Crabbe were indefinitely suspended by the party on December 10, 2015, for publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend the then National Chairman of the NPP, Paul A. Afoko.



Recently, he was on a number of occasions seen at party and government functions in the company of President Akufo-Addo, including the Annual Delegates Conferences of the NPP.



Mr. Agyapong was also reportedly very instrumental in the campaign of President Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the December 7, 2020 election.



A sports enthusiast but an engineer by training, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong attended Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast. He holds a BSc Degree in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



Following the suspension, Mr. Afoko and Mr. Crabbe unsuccessfully challenged their unlawful suspension in court.



Mr. Agyapong however accepted his fate and kept his cool and rallied behind the party.