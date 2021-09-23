Kwabena Agyapong deserves an appointment - NPP communicator

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: Mike Asante, Contributor

Popular New Patriotic Party Communicator, Nana Frimpong, believes the former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyapong, is very qualified to play a key role in the second term of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.



Nana Frimpong, who has been an ardent member of the NPP for many years, mentioned that Kwabena Agyapong who has worked tirelessly for the NPP over the years deserves to be given an opportunity to use his experience and knowledge to help the government.



He said this on Wednesday in Accra, while addressing the issue of recent appointments by the president at an Accra based radio station.



Praising the decision to lift Kwabena Agyapong’s suspension, Nana Frimpong, further appealed to the rank and file of the party to recognize the latter’s immense contributions and political expertise.



“Kwabena Agyapong brings to the table lots of political experience and know-how unmatched by his critics. He has been in the trenches with footsoldiers and he understands the dynamics of Ghana’s politics. It is important for us to note that most of the allegations that were made against him were false and that they were made to tarnish his reputation.



"That notwithstanding, Mr Agyapong also worked so hard to ensure the party secures another term in office,” Nana Frimpong argued.



Kwabena Agyapong had been under indefinite suspension for almost 6 years until the suspension was lifted last year.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of NPP in September 2015 upheld the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to suspend indefinitely the National Chairman, Paul Afoko; 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe; and the General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong for working against the interest of the party in the run-up to the 2016 elections.



However, there have been appeals for Kwabena Agyapong’s reinstatement over the years from key party members who argued that he is an indispensable asset to the NPP.



