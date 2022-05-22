Kwabena Agyapong asks NPP leadership to pay the gaps in his SSNIT contributions, wages

Politics of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyapong has asked the party to pay the gaps in his SSNIT contributions even if they don’t plan on paying him all they owe.



Mr Agyapong told host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Philip Osei Bonsu, in an interview earlier this week that he made a lot of sacrifices for the party even before he became General Secretary but never asked for anything in return because he knew all was not well with the party financially at the time.



According to him, he spent his own money on several projects during his short time as General Secretary of the party because of his love for the party and even when people accused him of using charms he didn't stop.



“When I became General Secretary, there was only GH¢89 in the account. For the first month, I used my money to pay workers at the party headquarters. I walked to the Ecobank branch at Nima to withdraw money for that.



"If you go to the office, because I love the party, I changed everything, from tiles (people said I was putting charms in the ground), to chairs, to television with my own money. I have contributed to the party since I was young, I didn’t ask for anything because there was nothing.”



Mr Agyapong who was suspended from the party in 2015 for misconduct, expressed his pain for being ousted from the party at a time he thought he was going to receive the payments for his many sacrifices.



“When money came in and I was expecting to be paid what I was owed after primaries, I was booted out and up till now I haven’t been paid.”



He said some of his SSNIT contributions were not paid during his time as General Secretary and if the party didn’t plan to pay him back for anything at all, they should pay the gaps within his SSNIT contributions.



“I’ve written to the chairman to tell him that 'Chairman Blay, you’re leaving and I don’t want this to go to another administration. If for nothing at all, there’s a gap in my SSNIT contributions so if you won’t pay me for anything at all, pay my SSNIT contributions if you think I’m not entitled to anything else'."



Kwabena Agyapong said he is the only General Secretary that has not benefitted from the party.



“The General Secretary, by the Constitution, is the only full time employee of the party and all of them have benefitted. Sir John was even staying in the party’s house till he died, why can’t I be compensated for the use of my house for those four years, that is only fairness, I’m talking about fairness. They have the power so if they want to do it, they should, I won’t say anything.”



He added that “They have even refused to return personal things I left in the office. I have called to ask if I should let a PA come for them but they are not minding me.”



The New Patriotic Party lifted Kwabena Agyapong’s suspension in May 2021 after what was described as a marathon National Executive Committee meeting.



While still on suspension, Mr Agyapong got involved in the campaign of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the run up to the 2020 elections, touring all 16 regions of the country with the president.