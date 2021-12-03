Kusi Ideas Festival to be held in Ghana

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in partnership with the Nations Media Group are organising the 3rd edition of the Kusi Ideas Festival on the 10th – 11th December, 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC.



This year’s conference, which will be a hybrid is under the theme; ‘HOW AFRICA TRANSFORMS AFTER THE VIRUS’, and subthemed; ‘BEYOND THE RETURN: AFRICAN DIASPORA AND NEW POSSIBILITIES.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, said the Kusi Ideas Festival has come at the right time to cement Ghana’s reputation as a leading business tourism destination. “We have embarked on a journey to attract meetings, conferences and events into Ghana and this partnership with NMG is in the right direction “



This year’s Kusi Ideas Festival will be opened by the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nàna Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Other Presidents billed to speak are President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda. Several business and political leaders across Africa are billed to attend . Other sub themes are;



• Taking forward the lessons learnt from leading during the pandemic



• Technology, innovation and creating the most African wins



• Opening borders and building back tourism among others.



Kusi Ideas Festival was started three years ago by the Nation Media Group as a Pan-African platform to examine the African continents place in the world.



