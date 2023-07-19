Kusi Boateng’s grace to grass fall – Is Rev Owusu Bempah’s ‘curse’ destroying his ex godson?

Religion of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been alleged to have pronounced a curse upon the embattled Pastor, Victor Kusi Boateng leading to his recent woes.



Rev. Owusu Bempah fell out with his godson Victor Kusi Boateng with the latter now facing public shame and the possibility of criminal prosecution after being cursed by his godfather using anointing oil.



The beef between the two men of God started when Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested and prosecuted by the spiritual son of Kusi Boateng, IGP George Akuffo Dampare.



Recounting what happened, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah told his congregation that IGP Dampare and Vice President Bawumia were all at Kusi Boateng’s residence celebrating his birthday when Owusu Bempah was arrested and detained.



Repeated calls from Rev. Owusu Bempah to Kusi Boateng to intervene failed leading to the former allegedly “pronouncing curses on his former son for ungratefulness”.



Rev. Owusu Bempah who is known for his National and International prophecies revealed in a church service that “anybody who has helped you before by sacrificing something for you must not be joked with”.



Rev. Owusu Bempah revealed that it was he who helped Kusi Boateng travel abroad for the first time when he passed on a travel opportunity to the Netherlands to Kusi Boateng.



According to Owusu Bempah , “when you hurt someone who has helped you, whatever he or she will say against you shall come to pass”.



He also added that “for a curse to manifest in the life of an individual is a clear indication that he or she is guilty of what he/she was cursed of”.



Since the pronouncements, Kusi Boateng has found himself as a public enemy after it emerged that he uses double identities. A court found the pastor liable for the criminal use of double identities.



Rev. Owusu Bempah it will be recalled pronouncing similar curses when Osofo Appiah falsely accused him of offering him money so he can be his gay partner.

Rev. Owusu Bempah cursed him in his prayer.



In his curses, he said Osofo Appiah will go mad and die like a dog, he will suffer more than what he is going through now and life will not be well with him in all the days of his life on this earth for “falsely accusing me of something I don’t know anything about. I cursed Osofo Appiah to the extent that the Angels of God were clapping their hands for me and it was right after I cursed him that’s when his naked pictures came to the public domain and there are more to happen to him”, he said.