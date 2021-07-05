Kuntenase murder suspect arrested, confesses to crime

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has reported that it has arrested the suspect in the Kuntenase murder case.



A statement from the official Twitter handle of the Service added that the suspect has also confessed to the crime.



"Suspect in Kuntenase Murder Arrested, Confesses to the Crime. Police in Kuntenase in the Ashanti region have picked up suspect Rashid Ibrahim for the cold blooded murder of Israel Agyei Manu, head teacher of Rogel Montessori Basic School at Atonsu Kumasi," the statement said.





Suspect in Kuntenase Murder Arrested, Confesses to the Crime.



Police in Kuntenase in the Ashanti region have picked up suspect Rashid Ibrahim for the cold blooded murder of Israel Agyei Manu, head teacher of Rogel Montessori Basic School at Atonsu Kumasi... — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 5, 2021

and owner/driver of the Bolt service Toyota Vitz vehicle with registration number GE 3170-21. Suspect who initially gave an untenable alibi to Police later confessed to committing the crime and led police to retrieve the matchete which he allegedly used to behead..... — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 5, 2021

the deceased at Feyiase New Site on 4th July, 2021. Suspect is in Police custody pending arraignment before Court.



Police commend community members who volunteered their observation of movement of neighbours and strangers alike to Police,....... — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 5, 2021