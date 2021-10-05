Kuntenase chief, Akufo-Addo divided over road contractor's output

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

• President Akufo-Addo was in the Ashanti region on a tour



• The Paramount Chief of Kuntenase lashed out at the town's road contractor



• The president wants the residents to appreciate the contractor's efforts



Barima Amankwah Adunan Ababio II, the Paramount Chief of Kuntenase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, has lashed out at a contractor undertaking a number of road construction works in the region, including the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi Road.



According to the chief, Kofi Job, the contractor, abandons work and only reappears when the president is in the area, graphic.com.gh has said.



The contractor, who is the region's lead road contractor, is reported to have been absent from the site for a long time but hearing that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was arriving in the town, he flooded the lake road with huge trucks.



A resident told the portal that "He [the contractor] only comes to site whenever the President is in the region."



Barima Amankwah Adunan Ababio II was host to the president in the Ashanti Region when the former paid a courtesy call on him.



The chief is also reported to have been one of the key actors of the Kumepreko demonstration, of which President Nana Akufo-Addo was one of the leaders.



Barima Amankwah further called on the president to reprimand Kofi Job and other such recalcitrant contractors.



But the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, did not fulfill the wish of the chief and described the work of the contractor as impressive.



He also called for support to be given to him and for his work to be appreciated particularly since the road problem had existed for ages and all could not be tackled at once.



President Akufo-Addo assured that all the roads would be completed before he leaves office in 2025.