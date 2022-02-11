Kunsu Community Mining Scheme to create 5000 jobs in Aha Ano South-West – Mireku Duker

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Over 5000 direct jobs are going to be created in the Ahafo Ano South-West Constituency of the Ashanti Region following the launch of the Kunsu Community Mining Scheme, Deputy Lands and Natural Resource Minister responsible for Mines, George Mireku Duker has stated.



George Mireku Duker says the Kunsu site of the innovative Mining Scheme which has five concessions will curb unemployment and improve living standards in the community.



Addressing a gathering of Chiefs and residents at the launch of the scheme on Friday, February 11, 2022, the Deputy Lands Minister commended some small-scale miners who gave out their concessions to make the project possible.



Hon. Mireku Duker urged the miners to adhere strictly to the laws and safety regulations governing the mining space.



He emphasized that the Community Mining Scheme (CMS) has come to replace illegal small-scale mining which poses threat to the environment.



The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP called for a responsible and sustainable mining practices to protect the country’s resources.



He cautioned against the involvement of foreigners in the community mining scheme, stressing that the innovation is meant to give Ghanaians more stake and benefit from the extractive industry.



As part of effort to promote safety and environment-friendly mining methods, Hon. Mireku Duker disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will in the coming weeks launch some Mercury free mining equipment.



He tasked the Municipal Chief Executive of Ahafo Ano South West to ensure that responsible mining and safety measures are duly followed.



The Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South-West, Johnson Kwaku Adu said “one person cannot sustain this project so I will urge you all to join hands and help sustain this project. Let’s all do well to follow the right path in order not to destroy our land and water resources. The purpose of this mining module is to protect our resources so let’s all obey”.



Otumfour Hiahene, Nana Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adusei said “this is a landmark project for us so we are grateful. We understand that there will be plenty of jobs so let’s strive to sustain it. Let’s also try to keep foreigners away from it”, he added.



Prior to the Launch, the Deputy Minister paid a courtesy call on the Otumfour Hiahene, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adusei as well as the Chief and Elders of Kunsu.