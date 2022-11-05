Kume preko reloaded demo: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must resign – Martin Kpebu

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com

The Economic Fighters League is expected to hit the streets today November 5, 2022, with a demonstration dubbed ‘Kume Preko reloaded’ in Accra.



The demonstration is meant to pile pressure for the resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the economic hardship in the country.



Addressing the media ahead of the demonstration, a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu stated that Ghana’s Constitution has made room for smooth elections to be conducted when the President and Vice resign from office.



“We have a duty as stated in Article 41 to ask the President to resign. And this is not the first time the President of Ghana is going to resign. In actual fact in the 60s General Ankrah resigned over a matter of GHC6,000 that he is alleged to have used to bribe somebody to organize an opinion.



“So that he can be declared the most popular President in Ghana. So ladies and gentlemen where we are as of now in Ghana. The situation is so dire that the best thing is for President Akufo-Addo to take responsibility and resign with his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Mr. Kpebu opined.



He continued: “Indeed the Constitution has envisaged this situation. That’s why it has been provided in Article 6 that the President may resign from office, the Vice President may resign as well. So Article 66 says the President may just give his resignation letter to the Speaker of Parliament.”



According to him, Article 60 clause 13 of the Constitution makes provisions that when the President and his Vice resign the Speaker of Parliament takes office for only three months.



“Within those three months, the Electoral Commission must organize fresh elections. So it means that we will have a new president within three months.



“People of Ghana let’s not despair, when Akufo-Addo and Bawumia resign you will be amazed how the international community will welcome this new development. That our democracy has been strengthened,” the legal practitioner added.



The converging point for the demonstration is Obra Spots at Nkrumah Circle. They will go through 28 February Road, to Farisco junction then to Accra Technical University, Liberia Road, and then end at Black Star Square.