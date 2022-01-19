Kumchacha reveals why he is against publicizing his prophecies

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha, has shared why he likes to keep his prophecies private unlike others who like them to be made public to gain traction.



The prophet believes prophesies should be said in private unless God wants them declared publicly “and that is what I have always done with my prophecies.”



He told Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.8FM’s NsemPii, “I purposely keep my prophecies private because I believe your secret is your power. If you’re a part of my congregation and I see something about you, I wait for God to give me the go ahead to tell you and if I don’t have to, I keep it to myself. So I only do what God instructs me to do.”



He added that, he does not see the need posting his prophecies on social media, but if any other man of God does it, “I’m sure they have their reasons for doing it and I will not judge or condemn whoever does that.”



Kumchacha however advised his colleague pastors who give fake prophecies to put a stop to it because it in the end affects all pastors who have nothing to do with.