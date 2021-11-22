'Kumawuman Girls’ Senior High School is a priority not an option' - DCE assures

Regional News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: Maxwell Attah, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Sekyere Kumawu District Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Samuel Addai Agyekum, has assured "Kumawuman" that constructing a senior high school for girls in the area remains a priority.



He said, amongst the several strategic and critical projects to see fruition is the construction of an ultramodern “Kumawuman Girls’ Senior High School” in Kumawu.



Speaking to the media after a budget presentation held at the assembly conference hall at Kumawu on Friday, November 19, 2021; Hon. Samuel Addai Agyekum indicated his strongest desire to ensuring that girls within Sekyere Kumawu, experience the best of formal education, hence the establishment of the Kumawuman Girls’ Senior High School which has been captured in the 2022 budget statement.



He further reiterated that the construction of the second-cycle institution has been a long-term dream of the district.



The traditional authorities together with other stakeholders expressed joy over the apt plans to construct the girls’ senior high school, which will have enormous benefits on the beneficiaries in the Sekyere Kumawu enclave. They maintained that the project will encourage girl-child education within the area.



The budget officer, Nana Kwame Asante seized the opportunity to enumerate the fully and yet-to-be-completed projects. The projects include but not limited to the following: a constructed CHPS compound at Wonoo Presby Mission, a 20-unit ground floor lockable stalls constructed at Kumawu market, and a constructed and furnished Fire Service station with a parking bay and a Police Station at Kumawu and Akotosu respectively.



Besides the manufacturing and distribution of 500 dual and mono desks for basic schools, a total of 4,752 people have been trained on modernized Agricultural Practices (No-till agriculture, Value Chain in Agriculture, and demonstration farms).