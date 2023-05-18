Kumawu will deepen the Ashanti Region’s unshaken support for NPP – NAPO

Politics of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Minister of Energy Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh holds the view that Kumawu will once again, deepen the Ashanti region’s gracious and unshaken support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a resounding victory.



The Minister reminded Kumawu residents that is the only NPP that has the proven blueprint to drive the nation’s prosperity and progress as the record has shown in the last 6 years even in the face of real challenges occasioned by exogenous shocks.



NAPO, as he is affectionately called, made this known when he led a team of party stalwarts to visit the Chiefs of the community to discuss issues relative to the final funeral rites of the late Member of Parliament for the constituency, the late Hon. Philip Basoah whose funeral is scheduled for Saturday, 20th May 2023.



He used the opportunity to make a passionate appeal to the people of Kumawu to rally solidly behind the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, to win decisively, the bye-election of Tuesday, 23rd May 2023.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana has set May 23, 2023, for the by-election to take place in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.



The by-election has become necessary after the sitting Member of Parliament Hon. Philip Basua died after a short illness.



Read His Statement Below



Yesterday, I led an NPP delegation which included my colleague Minister for Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye and other key stalwarts of our party to the Kumawu Constituency.



The purpose of the visit was to call on Chiefs of towns in the Kumawu constituency, to discuss issues relative to the final funeral rites of our departed colleague and former Member of Parliament for the constituency, the late Hon. Philip Basoah, scheduled for this Saturday, 20th May 2023.



I also used the opportunity to make a passionate appeal to the people of Kumawu to rally solidly behind the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, to win decisively, the bye-election of Tuesday, 23rd May 2023.



I reiterated the point that the New Patriotic Party is the only party that has the proven blueprint to drive our nation’s prosperity and progress as the record has shown in the last 6 years even in the face of real challenges occasioned by exogenous shocks.



I also indicated quite strongly that, the NPP record is unassailable and therefore it remains resolute in ensuring the economic transformation of our country.



Whilst we look forward to the NPP’s final rally in Kumawu on Sunday, 21st May 2023, to be addressed by their Excellencies the President and the Vice President, I have no doubt that Kumawu will once again, deepen the Ashanti region’s gracious and unshaken support for our party, with a resounding victory.



