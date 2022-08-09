Kumawu hospital to be completed by 2023 with mortuary issue resolved – Health Minister

Health News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has assured that issues pertaining to the siting of the Kumawu Hospital morgue will be resolved soonest while efforts are being made to complete the entire project.



Mr Agyeman-Manu said this when he inspected the 120-bed hospital under construction last Thursday within the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.



The project which began in 2015 under the National Democratic Congress administration and was scheduled to complete in 2017, stalled when the New Patriotic Party assumed power in 2017.



This was due to some monies unaccounted for by the NDC government, for which reason the incumbent government subjected the project to an audit lasting for 24 months.



Speaking to journalists during his visit to the construction site, the Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Dormaa Central Constituency in the Bono Region, said the 120-bed hospital would be completed by 2023.



However, the chiefs in the enclave have expressed dissatisfaction with the location of the hospital morgue which the government is in talks with planners over.



“The problem we are facing now is the location of the mortuary on the site. Nananom don’t think that it’s the best place to put it,” said Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



“But we will go and sit down with the planning group and see how we can resolve that concern or petition that has been raised by the Omanhene and Nananom and the community at large.”



The MP is optimistic, nonetheless, that the concerns would not hinder the completion of the project because he believes “we can resolve that challenge”.