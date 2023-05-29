Kumawu by-election: We were hooted at but God gave us victory – Wontumi

Politics of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako has described the Sekyere Kumawu by-election as a very tough election the party struggled before winning massively.



Addressing a news conference in Kumasi to mark the first anniversary of the election of the regional executives, Chairman Wontumi confessed that when they started the Kumawu by-election campaign, they didn’t have the support of the constituents.



He added, “We were hooted when we arrived in Kumawu to campaign because of the independent candidate and how the 2020 general elections went in the constituency.”



Chairman Wontumi commended the Kumawu electorates and New Patriotic Party members who joined the campaign team in Kumawu to support the party in day and night campaign.



He assured the government will do its best to meet the infrastructural need to promote development in the Sekyere Kumawu district, adding that the NPP goverment is committed to addressing the current economic challenges the country is facing.



He said, Ashanti Region is forever grateful to the Government for the massive infrastructural projects ongoing in the region, adding that no political party can compare its work in Ashanti to the ruling New Patriotic part’s government in the last 7 years.



“Currently, through the hard work of Nana Addo-led government, Kumasi can boast of International airport, asphalted roads, school infrastructural projects, retooling of Kumasi Technical University, proposed Suame inter Change, Kejetia Market phase two project, Agenda 111, Boankra inland port among others."



“As we are celebrating our one year anniversary as regional executives of the party, we want to assure the general public that Ashanti regional executives of the NPP will ensure that the party wins election 2024.”