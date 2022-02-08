Kumasi traders to partner KMA to combat filth in the city

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Over 66 Notable trading associations in the Central Business District of Kumasi have affirmed their readiness to partner with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA to fight the constant filth that always engulfs the city.



The about 15,000 traders from the recognized associations have assured officials of the KMA their unwavering support to bring back the Garden City of Kumasi to its past glories.



The Chairman of the 11-Member Steering Committee of the Kumasi Kejetia/Central Market, mother association to all traders in the city, Mr. Kwabena Fosu said this during a clean-up exercise on Saturday, February 5, 2022.



The clean-up exercise which was supported massively by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) was part of preparations by the traders to support the 5th anniversary of the Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III saw the traders dispatching tons of garbage from the city.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng after the event, Mr. Kwabena Fosu expressed worry over how thousands of traders have taken over pavements in the Kumasi City.



He noted that over 90 percent of filth generated in the Central Business District of Kumasi is caused by unlawful trading activities on pavements.



He urged the new Mayor of Kumasi, Hon Samuel Pyne, to as a matter of urgency relocate all traders on pavements to other satellite markets in the metropolis to reduce garbage generation in the city.



"Heaps of rubbish created by the food vendors, other people who sell all kinds of items ranging from clothes to bags, among others, have been allowed up to heap to unimaginable heights.



Relocating them from Roads and pavements in the city will not only give the assembly enough space to track and clean the filth but will also reduce garbage generation to the barest minimum."



"The traders have already sent a reminder to the KMA that, they will stage an unimaginable protest against them should they fail to relocate the traders from the pavements."



"This worrying trend is creating a negative image for the city, that's is why we the traders are ready to enforce any laws that will bring back the good old Kumasi we grew up to know," he said.



He added that although the KMA acknowledges the dirty environment but nothing pragmatic is been done about the situation.



He emphasized that the traders will give officials of KMA a hard time should the assembly fail to take concrete actions against those plying their trade on pavements.