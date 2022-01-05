Kumasi to get 100km outer ring road project – Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Politics of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that the government plans to construct a 100km outer ring road for people in Ashanti.



Speaking in an interview on Otec FM's morning show dubbed Nyansapo, the Suame Constituency lawmaker told host Captain Koda that the move is to ease vehicular and human traffic in the inner parts of Kumasi and its environs.



He said the government already had plans to construct about four new interchanges within the Kumasi inner ring roads, but it has become necessary for another 100km outer ring road for the people of Kumasi and Ashanti.



He noted that the said road would cover the boundaries of Greater Kumasi to connect Ejisu to other parts like Mamponten and Anwiankwanta.



He, however, added the government had made plans to construct a 4-lane carriageway to all entry and exiting points in Kumasi and Ashanti.



5 interchanges for Greater Kumasi Metro



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that five interchanges will be constructed in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.



Delivering the 2022 budget in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, he mentioned some of the areas where the interchanges will be built as Suame, Santasi and Airport Roundabout.



Throwing more light on the projects, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu emphasized five major 4-tier interchanges in Kumasi Metropolis.



This includes Bakwai Roundabout interchange, which is awarded to contract, Oforikrom Interchange, of which feasibility studies are completed and detailed designs and financing options undertaken. Others are Suame Interchange, Ahodwo Roundabout Interchange, and Santasi Roundabout Interchange.



Completed Asphalting Overlay roads



Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said some asphalting projects within the region had been completed.



He mentioned a 26km asphalt overlay of a selected road in Suame and Tafo metro where 23.09km is completed.



Also, asphalting overlay road in Subin, Kwadaso, Bantama, Manhyia, Oforikrom, Agric Nzema are all underway while significant kilometres is completed.



Upgrading Projects



Several ongoing upgrading projects include Bakwai town roads, selected roads in Ashanti Bekwai, Donnyina town, Anwomaso Town, Domeabra town, and Apromase Essinimpong-Achina town roads and Upflgrading of Central University Kumasi campus area roads.



Critical roads programme



However, some critical roads have been given attention.



This includes rehabilitation of Kumasi-Sunyani Road (N6): Mankranso to Tepa junction, 40km, Upgrading of Kwadaso-Trabuom Road, 30k, Mampong-Kofi Ase Road.



The Majority Leader assured Ashantis that this second term of office would focus much on many developments in the region.



"I will not joke with Ashanti this time regarding their roads; where your treasure is, there will be your heart also," he assured.