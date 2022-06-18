Kumasi to enrol in Transformative Urban Mobility Project

Regional News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: GNA

Kumasi is set to enroll in the Transformative Urban Mobility (TUMI) Project, which aims to assist cities in emerging economies to use innovative ways to solve development challenges.



Being sponsored by the German Government, the Project looks at working with cities to build efficient, low-carbon communities and transport systems that help to transform lives.



Mr. Samuel Pyne, the Mayor of Kumasi, said the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in line with the project, looked forward to providing the foundational infrastructure that was needed in the city.



Addressing the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the Eight Assembly, held at the Prempeh Assembly, Kumasi, he said the Assembly continued to be plagued by a series of issues that needed urgent attention.



Challenges such as the poor integrated land use planning and control procedures, low capacity and poor conditions of traffic management, congestion in the city center and inadequate parking lots ought to be looked at, the Mayor observed.



According to him, the Assembly intended to form an urban mobility project team for Kumasi with the involvement of the Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Transport.



“This team will direct the activities involved in the process so that we have the relevant Ministries’ buy-in right from inception,” Mr. Pyne said.

He gave an assurance that the KMA would work for hand in hand with the Ministry of Roads and Highways to find a lasting solution to challenges that beset the road sector.



“The issue of faulty traffic lights in the metropolis is a situation, which worsens the plight of all road users.



“The inefficiency of traffic signalization increases the rate of ‘highly avoidable crashes and causes congestion on our roads,” the Mayor said.

The meeting discussed the development plans of the KMA and the blueprint for the pursuance of the Assembly’s agenda, and a benchmark to assess the level of achievements.