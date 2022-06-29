Kumasi needs a hydrant master plan - Samuel Pyne

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Samuel Pyne, the Mayor of Kumasi, has bemoaned the destruction of a substantial number of fire hydrants in the metropolis.



This, he said, threatened them given the essence of the hydrants in firefighting, especially in times of emergencies.



“To manage the situation, there is the need for the development of a hydrant master plan for Kumasi in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS)” he proposed.



He said this initiative would help determine, where and how to site fire hydrants for easy location and access to fire tenders in case of fire outbreaks.



The Ashanti Regional Command of the GNFS, in a recent fact-finding mission, identified that a considerable number of fire hydrants in the metropolis had been invaded by squatters, traders and artisans.



Some private developers have also virtually built on the facilities, denying the GNFS personnel access to these hydrants during emergencies.



“Rapid urbanisation brings in its wake security and safety issues. Consequently, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is being proactive in ensuring the availability of hydrants to aid firefighting,” says Mr. Pyne.



He was addressing a meeting of the Assembly, at the Prempeh Assembly Hall, at Asem.



Mr Pyne observed that urban mobility had also become a huge challenge in Ghana’s second-largest city, therefore, the KMA was working to come up with a mobility plan for the easy movement of goods, services and people.



In this direction, the authorities intend to develop a lay-by/ bus shelter master plan for the metropolis.



“We need to find possible spaces at vantage points of our inner ring road to serve as bus stops,” the Mayor stated.