Kumasi journalists present citation to outgone Forestry Commission Manager

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: Joseph Marfo

A group of journalists called Kumasi Forestry Media Group have presented a beautiful citation to the immediate past Ashanti Regional Forestry Manager, Mr. Augustine Kofi Gyedu.



The journalist made the presentation on Friday, August 5 2022 during a send-off ceremony in Kumasi.



The honour was to demonstrate the tremendous work of the forestry manager and the good relationship between him and the media.



The group of journalists eulogised Kofi Gyedu for his hard work and the development of the Ashanti Forestry Commission.



The citation reads:



"We can never forget of your hard work and good relationship with the Ashanti / Kumasi Media Group in Forestry. You were always ready to receive us at your office, even within short notice. You granted us an interview on every subject and area of the Commission’s work, without complaining. We are grateful for the number of tutorials we and our followers enjoyed on the work of the Forestry Commission through you. You received and talked to us as brothers and sisters and not as unwanted guests. We very much appreciate the good rapport you developed with us as working partners. Your tremendous contribution to Ashanti Forestry Commission, as far as media relations is concerned, cannot be underestimated.



"Your good leadership has really brought transformation into the Ashanti Forestry Commission, and that makes the region exceptional among the others. It has been a great pleasure working together with you, Sir. Congratulation on your transfer to the Bono Region as the Regional Manager of the Commission. We strongly believe your hard work will bring the needed change in this new region.



"As you journey to continue your role in the Bono Region, we wish and pray you deliver up to perfection and far and above what you have done in the Ashanti Region. We will forever remember your good human relations and remain in touch with you. The Ashanti Regional Media Group in Forestry salutes you. Keep your good works up!"



Augustine Kofi Gyedu who received the accolade expressed his profound gratitude for the honour bestowed on him.



He pledged to continue to work with the press even at his new destination.



The out-gone Forestry Manager has been transferred to the Bono Region (Sunyani) to take affairs of the region's Forestry Commission.



The New Ashanti Regional Forestry Commission Manager Clement Amo Omari who spoke to the press in an interview however pleaded with the media to support and promote the Commission's initiatives.



He pledged to work hand in hand with the press, thus providing all the necessary information about the forestry Commission whenever they request it.