Kumasi floods: Death toll rises to seven

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The death toll in the Ashanti Region as a result of the recent floods has now reached seven.



This was revealed to host of 3FM’s Sunrise show Alfred Ocansey by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).



“Seven people have died so far,” said the Ashanti Region NADMO Coordinator, Kwabena Nsenkyire, on Tuesday, June 29.



“As at [Monday], we were able to identify three 3 bodies and 4 were missing but through our search, we have discovered the extra bodies.”



Speaking in an interview, Mr. Nsenkyire said efforts are still ongoing to discover more bodies.



He noted that efforts have been put in place to distribute relief items to families who have been displaced as a result of the floods.



“We were lucky to have the regional minister and the Minister of Works and Housing, who charged authorities to ensure that enough support is given to displaced families and I can tell you and assure that something good for the families will definitely come out of it.



“We are yet to make any definite recommendation to ensuring that no further flooding is recorded in the region but engineers have been called for a proper engagement on this,” he added.