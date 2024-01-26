Kumasi chiefs ignorant of Wontumi's business deals with Otumfuo – Lawyer Ampaw alleges

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has revealed Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Wontumi has secret business deals with the Asantehene.



This revelation comes after the Kumasi Traditional Council recently summoned Chairman Wontumi over reports of his challenge of the authority of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during a party event.



Maurice Ampaw who has also been invited said the Kumasi Chiefs are unaware of the close relationship Chairman Wontumi has with the Asante king details he is privy to.



Speaking on Asempa FM's Eko Sii Sen programme, Maurice Ampaw said as Wontumi’s lawyer, he knows a lot of business transactions going on between Wontumi and Manhyia Palace.



“I am Wontumi’s lawyer and I can tell you a lot of business deals going on between Wontumi and Manhyia but they don’t know,” he revealed.



He added that he is close to the Asantehene.



“In 2012 the Asantehene sent Tepahene to come and pick me up from Accra to see him,” lawyer Ampaw said explaining how the Asantehene sought his assistance for a campaign to fight negative disinformation.



Appearing before the Council last week, leadership of the NPP led by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah pleaded for time for Wontumi to make his appearance before the Kumasi Traditional Council citing health reasons.



But the Council refuted the justification and ordered the party to produce Wontumi within seven days.



It is unclear whether Asantehene will intervene in the matter given the alleged close relationship between him and Wontumi.



The Council further demanded the presence of Maurice Ampaw and the management of Wontumi Media over the utterance of the lawyer on the matter involving their owner.



The station has since apologized.



