Kumasi central market flood victims appeal to Akufo-Addo for support

Regional News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Flood victims at Kumasi central market have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for support to enable them go back to their normal lives.



The appeal comes after about 400 lockable shops at the Kumasi central market suffered massive losses due to the devastating rains that flooded the area on three occasions in just one week.



About 1000 traders who were affected by the heavy downpour lost items worth over Gh¢1 million.



Following the disaster, the leadership of major traders unions in the Ashanti Region visited the market to commiserate with the affected traders.



The Chairman of the Eleven Member Steering Committee of the Kumasi Central Market, Kwabena Fosu, President for Concerned Central Market Traders Association Frank Antwi, Queen mothers representing the Asantehemaa at the market Nana Yaa Foriwaa and Nana Sakina, a representative from GUTA among others were part of the delegation sent to visit the victims.



Speaking to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Friday, September 30, 2022 Mr Kwabena Fosu appealed to government to come assess the situation and support the traders.



"This is probably the biggest flood in recent years at the market with huge losses," he said.



He appealed to other state agencies including the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to come forward to help the affected traders.



"We are urging the authorities and government machinery in the region to take extensive measures to provide financial support to the traders," he stated.



Meanwhile, some traders have accused the contractor working on the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project of causing the flood.



According to them, the contractor has blocked all major drains in the area forcing flood water into their shops.



They appealed to authorities in the Ashanti Region to as a matter of urgency call the contractor to order and at the same force the contractor to direct the water away from the market.



The traders again called on government for financial support.