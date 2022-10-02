Kumasi and its people are an important priority for the U.S – U.S Ambassador

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has indicated her delight about meeting with people in the capital of the Ashanti Region.



During a working visit to the Ashanti Region, she met with Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other traditional leaders including leadership of the National House of Chiefs.



Speaking at the palace in Manhyia, H.E Palmer highlighted the importance of the people in the region to the United States of America.



“I’m thrilled to visit Kumasi, the historic capital of the Ashanti Region. I was honored to meet the Asantehene today. Kumasi and its people are an important priority for the United States and I’m glad to have met so many Kumasifuo. I will be back soon,” said U.S. Ambassador Palmer during her trip.



She also took the opportunity to speak about issues regarding development and bilateral relations between both countries – Ghana and the US.



Ambassador Virginia Palmer also met with journalists with whom she interacted and reiterated the U.S’ commitment to promoting press freedom and development for journalists and then subsequently met with local entrepreneurs during her visit to the Kumasi Hive.



During this meeting, she encouraged local entrepreneurs and emphasized their roles in contributing to economic growth.



This follows the training of more than 300 local Senior High School students at the Kumasi Hive, with entrepreneurship skills, including design thinking, marketing, and a pitch competition with the support of the U.S. Embassy.







“Promoting inclusion and economic growth, trade and investment is one of the top priorities of the U.S. government and enhancing the skills of entrepreneurs across various sectors can boost sustainable economic growth,” said Ambassador Palmer.



Ambassador Palmer concluded her trip with Kumasi-based alumni of U.S. Government exchange programs, including alumni of the Fulbright Program and Mandela Washington Fellowship.