Kumasi: Woodworkers march over forced eviction from Kaase Angola

Regional News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Woodworkers at Kaase Angola in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti region today, Thursday, 29 July 2021 protested over eviction from the land they are occupying.



The aggrieved workers who wore red armbands told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that they will rather die than vacate the land.



The woodworkers numbering about 3,000 said they have settled on the land for about 30 years.



They said they only received a letter signed by the Managing Director of Jute Mills Ghana Limited, Adem Gariba, to vacate for a project to be constructed on the land.



The workers said they have not been allocated a place to relocate to, unlike their colleague woodworkers who were relocated from Anloga Junction.



They noted that the government allocated and prepared the land for the Anloga Junction woodworkers before they were evacuated.



The aggrieved workers want the government to do the same for them since force eviction will collapse their business and render them jobless.



They, therefore, called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the government to intervene and find them a place to relocate and do their business.