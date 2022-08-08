Kumasi: Suspected cable thief electrocuted at ECG sub-station

Regional News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A young man has died while attempting to steal cables from a sub-station mounted by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Kumasi.



The suspect was found lying with severe burns when officials of the power distributor were notified of the development at about 1a.m on Friday (August 5). He was confirmed dead at the scene.



His accomplice however bolted upon sensing danger. The situation led to unstable power in some Kumasi suburbs.



“It happened around 1 am. These two suspects invaded our station in an attempt to steal our cables and one of them got electrocuted and there was a blast. We reported the matter to the police [who came to convey the body to the morgue]”, spokesperson for the ECG in the Ashanti Region, Grace Garshong told dailymailgh.com.



She is urging the public to desist from such acts, affecting customer service.



“This is enough evidence that when you tamper with our equipment you may lose your life or you would be maimed. This one for instance some consumers were badly affected. Our engineers had to work tirelessly to restore power, so it is a worrying situation”.



