Kumasi: Some church leaders agree with police directive on prophecies

Regional News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some Church Leaders have expressed support for the Police Directive to Prophets to be mindful of their beginning of year Prophecies, that are likely to cause fear, violence chaos and panic.



According to some of the men of God interviewed, the called Prophets who only reveal God’s interaction with them and interpret them to mean mishaps are only speaking from their experience because God will never take delight in confusion, fear and panic through prophetic revelations.



Such Prophets are advised to refrain from that as the law will definitely deal with them and serve as a deterrent to others.



The Head and Spiritual Leader of the Church of God Brotherhood, Primate Samuel Adoffo in an interview said the Directive must not be interpreted to mean gagging freedom of worship and expression.



He said prophecies are permissible in the context of Christianity, however, such Prophecies should carefully be handled such that the unity and stability of Ghana could be guaranteed.



He admitted some of the Prophets engage in these prophecies to enhance their missionary activities and also to expand their membership drive, and should be carefully handled.



For his part, the Founder and Leader of New Jerusalem Church at Sokoban Ampeyoo near Kumasi Prophet J.Y. Adu also agreed with the Police, saying the directive is long overdue.



”Such empty prophetic behaviour by some men of God is not in the best interest of society”, he posited.