Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly confirms Sam Pyne as MCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, KMA have given an overwhelming endorsement to the President’s nominee Sam Payne for the position of Chief Executive of the Assembly.



Mr. Payne who doubles as the Regional Secretary of the NPP polled 55 votes out of 58 members present at the time of voting.



Immediate past Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Dr. George Ayisi Boateng, representing the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah commended Assembly Members for making the President proud.



He was optimistic that the incoming Chief Executive will hit the ground running to enhance the socio-economic development of the Kumasi Metropolis.