Kumasi: Man held for attempting to rape census lady

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

One person has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a female census enumerator while discharging her duty in Kumasi.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, July 13, Ashanti Regional Statistician Dr. Kobina Abaka Ansah explained that “the suspect is still in police grips assisting investigation and further probe for subsequent prosecution”.



Dr. Ansah noted that the incident specifically happened around the Santasi-Odeneho Kwadaso area.



“The enumerator went to his shop and the suspect pounced on her and tried to undress her which ended in a heated struggle, but for the jeans trousers the lady had worn, the suspect might have had his way.



“Though the suspect unsuccessfully raped my enumerator, she was drawn into intense trauma, so we rushed her to the hospital for further medical and psychological treatment.”



The Ashanti Regional Statistician added that “pockets of incidents such as robbery, extortion, and intimidation have been reported but the attempted rape incident has been the talk of town because the suspect was arrested”.



“Unlike that of the rape issue, the suspects who robbed my enumerator were riding a bike, so they were able to make away with their booty.”



When asked by the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin about the extent of work the numerous enumerators have done in the face of the Population and Housing Census, he explained that “so far since the resumption of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) for Ashanti Region, we have covered more than 90 percent, so the remaining is just mop-up to ensure we leave no stone unturned”.



Dr. Ansah further encouraged persons who have not yet been captured to avail themselves to ensure accurate data for proper planning and projections to ensure equity and sustainable development.