Kumasi: Kejetia traders protest against KMA

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

Members of the Kumasi Kejetia Traders Association and petty traders on Tuesday, August 3, embarked on a demonstration to mount pressure on the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Managers of the facility to create an additional entry into the market.



Clad in red and black attires, amid drumming and singing, traders, mainly located at the F-line part of the market on the first floor, told OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng that there was no route leading to that area, preventing potential buyers from patronizing their products.



They added that the only entrance close to their stores had been blocked by the contractor working on the second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment project directing people away from their wares.



Clad in red and black attires, amid drumming and singing, the traders said they had lost their capital after consistently recording low sales in the market.



One of their leaders, Mr Kwadwo Boateng, noted that their customers have refused to reach out to them because of difficulties they face getting to that part of the market they are located in.



"Our customers are required to track 30 to 100 meters from the main entrance of the market to get goods from us; there are thousands of traders who are selling the same commodities on that stretch of the route to our place. So how then do you expect the customers to walk that long distance to our place"? He quizzed.



The traders have called on authorities in the Ashanti Region to come to their aid and resolve the problem for them as a matter of urgency.