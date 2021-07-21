Kumasi Girls’ students say police, soldiers assaulted them

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some students of Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School in the Ashanti Region claim some police and army personnel deployed to maintain calm in the school, assaulted them.



The boots went to the school to stop protesting students from vandalising school property.



The angry students resorted to vandalism to protest a decision taken by the school that they stay on campus during the mid-semester break, as part of cautionary measures in fighting the surging coronavirus pandemic.



The students claim some of the soldiers manhandled them by stepping on their abdomen in the presence of some of the school authorities.



They also alleged that the soldiers and police personnel just barged into their dormitories and dragged them onto the floor and hit them with sticks.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, said he had no information of any such assault but would investigate the claim.



The Ashanti Regional Police Command has, however, denied the claim.



Acting Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem, told the media: “It will be foolhardy for any police officer or military man to go into a girls’ dormitory and attack them. No. I don’t think that is true. But the information I had is that the students had been unruly and had destroyed school properties”.



“So, we sent Operation Calm Life, which is made of both police and military officers, to go to the school. We went there and spoke to the students to quiet down and that is why we have calm in the school. If we had gone attacking them, I am sure they wouldn’t have gone to their dormitories,” he said.



