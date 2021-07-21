Kumasi Girls SHS management gives in, permits protesting final year students to go home

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

All final year students of the Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School who protested last Monday have finally been allowed by the school authority to go home.



The students had protested against the Ghana Education Service’s directive to disallow final year senior high school students from going home for the mid-term, all in an attempt to contain the spread and chances of the spread of the Coronavirus.



This was made known by Francis Amoako Asante, a board member of the school.



He said the school authorities had decided that any student in the final year who wishes to go home can do so, reports citinewsroom.com.



“After the demonstration happened, there was also a communiqué that we should allow them to go. So yesterday [Tuesday], by 8:00 am, all the form three students who wanted to go have all gone… more than 90 percent have gone,” he said.







It is expected that by Sunday, all boarding students should return, while the day students follow up the following day.



It will be recalled that after information reached the students that they were not going to be permitted to go for the mid-term break due to the surge in coronavirus cases, although there was an earlier directive that they would be allowed some six days break, the students went on a protest.



At the St. Louis SHS in Kumasi, a similar protest took place following which the police and the military officers were deployed to restore order.



Later, it was reported that some of the students had alleged that they were assaulted by the officer, a claim the police has shot down.



Francis Amoako Asante eventually said that although some of the students showed bruises on their bodies, many more of their allegations were “fabricated.”



“At times they [the students] want to create something that is unbelievable. I didn’t see a policeman entering the dormitory. Even the main teachers don’t have the right to enter the dormitory,” he explained.