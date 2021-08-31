Kumasi: GES detects fraud in the distribution of ‘one-teacher-one laptop’

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• GES has detected some fraudulent activities in the ongoing one-teacher-one-laptop project



• The Education Service found out after some unqualified names were submitted as beneficiaries



• The GES has issued a deadline to school authorities to submit names of qualified persons only



The Ghana Education Service in Kumasi said it has detected irregularities in the ongoing one-teacher-one-laptop scheme.



According to the GES, the fraud was detected when some people from the District Education allegedly submitted names of unqualified persons to receive the laptops.



The Service also disclosed in a statement that some names had been added with fake staff IDs and therefore directed Headteachers to be careful with names being submitted to the GES.



The GES gave a deadline for District Directors of Education as well as heads of schools to present an updated list of qualified beneficiaries.



"All District Directors of Education are requested to validate the list which have been sent and submit an updated list by close of work on Tuesday, 31, August 2021," the statement read.



Read statement below:



