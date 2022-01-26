Kumasi Central Market women promise to buy nomination form for Alan Kyerematen towards 2024

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A voluntary group which is at the forefront of canvassing and mobilizing grassroot support for Alan Kyerematen has responded to the concerns of the Kumasi Central Market women.



The group has donated 200 bags of cement and trips of quarry stones to the Kumasi Central Market women to help improve their newly allocated market space for business.



You will recall that, not too long ago, the market women at the Kumasi Central market were relocated to some satellite markets to create space for the construction of the Phase II of the Kejetia Central Market by the NPP government.



The ultramodern market is financed by the Deutsche Bank of Germany, with export credit guarantee from the United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF).



Receiving the materials on behalf of the executives and the market women, Madam Sarkina, the queenmother of the mud fish sellers expressed her appreciation and thanked the voluntary group for the delightful treat.



She further extended the appreciation to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Free Senior High School policy and juxtaposed that with how market women are able to save the school fees of their wards for other profitable ventures.



According to Madam Sarkina, although the market women are not certain on who becomes the next leader for the NPP, they wholeheartedly stand with Queens and support the candidate the voluntary group is canvassing support for, being Alan Kyerematen.



She added that all the market women are ready and willing to raise funds for the minister when the NEC of the party finally opens up for nominations because they believe he understands the market women and appreciates their industry better with his years of experience at the ministry.



It's not the first time Queens has made such a donation.



The voluntary group in the not too distant past donated 200 bags of cement and trips of quarry stones to the Kumasi Race Course Market Women.



Background

On their routine visitations and consultations to mobilizing a stronger support base for the NPP into the 2024 elections, Queens, a women voluntary group met up with the executives of the Kumasi Central Market to preach the great strides chalked by the Trades and Industry Ministry under the able leadership of Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and also check up on how the market women are faring since their relocation.



The market women shared some of their concerns and challenges and prayed the NPP government to make sure each original shop or store owner gets an allocation upon completion of the new market. The women also made an appeal to the government to support them with some building materials to help improve their current space for their trading activities.



The phase II of the Kejetia Central Market is set to be completed in 2023.