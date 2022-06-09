Kumasi Central Business District flooded

Regional News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: Agyenim Boateng, Contributor

Parts of the Central Business District of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 9, 2022, flooded heavily following a pipe burst in the city.



Streamflow of treated water was seen gushing out at a place between the new Kejetia Market and the Kumasi Central Market which is currently under construction.



The pipe suspected to be one of the main water supply lines of the Ghana Water Company Limited, according to traders burst on Wednesday.



Traders told OTEC News’ Kwame Agyenim Boateng that the water started flowing since Wednesday night.



Video footage of the flooding captured by traders shows roads and cars partially submerged by the flooded water



Several wares belonging to traders according to eyewitnesses were destroyed in the process



A trader who could not hide her frustration said “this is really a mess. I don’t know who is responsible for this and where it is flowing from but…it is not a good sight at all because it is making trading activities difficult.



Some traders however lambasted the Ghana Water Company for not doing anything to prevent further gushing out of the water.



Watch the video below



