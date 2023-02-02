Kumasi: Bride heartbroken and shocked as groom vanishes hours to wedding

Regional News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A young lady in her twenties is yet to recover from the biggest shock of her life after her Indian Fiancé bolted a night before her well-publicized mammoth wedding in Kumasi on Saturday 28th January 2023.



Her wedding flyers and pre-video promos promised a royal wedding of a kind, billed to happen at the all-expensive and plush Greenwood Events Center in the elite suburb of Ahodwo.



The foreign fiancé said to be in his sixties Wilson Dass arrived in Ghana in the company of his family members a week before the wedding to meet his lover for the first time after a period of virtual dating.



Sources close to the Ghanaian family point out that the wedding was to see nine bridesmaids well-rehearsed to appear in four sets of elegant apparel; a Jofel Catering Services buffet and a Dinner to herald the event.



It is, however, unclear why and how the groom Dass; his parents Mr. Bura Dass and Mrs. Dhanti Dass and the rest of the Indian family; bolted the night before the wedding, without a word to the Ghanaian family.



Kasapafmonline.com gathers that the lady’s family only got wind that the wealthy Indian family had returned to India few hours to the wedding which had seen a huge digital and physical publicity awaiting a huge crowd of youth from Shelly’s community.



“Look, I had ironed a jacket and a kente just for this wedding. Several boys were coming but I had to put it on hold. I had to put off my phone because I was overwhelmed with calls asking whether what they had heard was true,” a source told reporter Ivan Heathcote – Fumador.



“We hear this man is a very wealthy man. He sent over 200 thousand cedis for this wedding alone so the preparation was huge. The lady was actually boasting in the community that she is going to hold the biggest-ever wedding in town, another person close to the heartbroken lady explained.



Other sources in the community indicate that the boast was hyped to spite other rival female slay queen groups in the area and to further mock the lady’s x-boyfriend whom she had a child with.



The confusion has led to a series of speculations with some purporting the lady did not show affection and warmth in the presence of Dass whenever they appeared in public in the short time the two met physically.



For now, the lady; her father who is a popular footballer and her mother Gifty Boadu remain indoors, perhaps nursing their wounds and planning how to put themselves together to face the heartbreak and embarrassment caused them by the estranged boyfriend.