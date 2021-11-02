Kumasi Academy Old Students Association of USA unveils ultra-modern toilet facility

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: KUMACA USA

The alumni association of the Kumasi Academy branch based in the USA, has constructed an ultra-modern toilet facility for the school at Asokore Mampong in Kumasi.



Speaking on behalf of the president, Mr. Kwame Boafo, Communications Director of the Association in his speech said the reason behind " The new Toilet Facility is part of the Old students' commitment towards efforts to addressing the sanitation issues at the school helping solve some of the sanitation problems in the school.



“I am hopeful that this project will go a long way to improve sanitation and add value to your educational lives in this reputable school”.



“Education is a mutual responsibility and government alone can’t carry it so we’ll do our possible best to help the school achieve its glories”.



“We all have a role to play and presenting this project to the school is the right thing to do so am urging all the old students in this school to come together to improve the standard of teaching and learning in this school”, he said.

The facility includes twelve toilet cubicles, three wall-mount flush-valve urinals and six hand wash sink with cabinet.



This facility was made possible by significant sacrifices, support and contributions of Kumasi Academy Old Students in the USA, (KUMACA USA).



In conclusion, he thanked the entire Old Students in the USA who contributed towards this facility and made this building possible, The Executive members of KUMACA USA.









A special thank you to Dr. Kwame Edusei Bawuah an old student and Ghana's former ambassador to the USA who was our highest contributor for his dedication and commitment called on more people to contribute towards other projects that they have planned.



The headmaster, Mr. Samuel Gato commended the association for the kind gesture and promise to take good care of the project. He then called on philanthropists and the government to come to the aid of the school with classroom furniture and also to tile their internal roads for them.



“We are pleading on the government to assist the school with furniture although we have written to the free SHS secretariat and the Ghana Education Service, they are yet to come to the rescue of the school”.









“Our internal roads are really in a bad state and we are again calling on the government to fix our roads for us”, he disclosed.



Mr. Samuel Gato enumerated these challenges among others confronting the school at the commissioning and handing over of a 12-seater ultra-modern toilet facility built for the school by the USA based old students of the school.







