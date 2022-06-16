Kufuor stopped me from pursuing legal action against Nana B – Bright Essilfie

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A National Organiser hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bright Essilfie Kumi has said that but for Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, he was going to sue incumbent National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye.



According to Mr. Essilfie, he stepped down as National Organiser aspirant and threw his support behind Nana Boakye [popularly called Nana B] but the latter, after winning power, reneged on his promise to him [Essilfie] which was captured in a legal document.



“Nobody gave me a dime but I felt that the party’s interest supersedes everyone’s own so I actually stepped down.



"It was Former President Kufuor who intervened saying that don’t pursue it, it’s part of politics, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.



"If you respect me, Bright go ahead with the work you have been doing”, he said while speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ Morning Show on Monday, June 13, 2022.



Explaining his reason for wanting to sue Nana B, he disclosed that “in 2018, I contested for National Youth Organiser but I stepped down for Nana B… then Nana B and the caucus and I went into an agreement that because of what I have done when he wins, I will be sent to say NSS and it was a legally inclined agreement not by word of mouth or just an ordinary paper writing. I have a legal basis and he too has legal background but now when he was done, he told me to go to hell.”



The aggrieved aspirant explained that his idea of stepping down for Nana B not premised on qualification but a generous gesture for the good of the party. He also felt disappointed in Nana B’s action despite knowing the ramifications of the legal clause binding their agreement.



Touching on his national Organiser ambitions, he declared that the season is ripe to use new faces and he has the needs of the NPP including the diasporan community and the grassroots who are critical to the party.



Mr. Essilfie Kumi also added that he is coming on board with some policies such as the Database System Analysis and National Communication Institute which he believes would put the party above its competitors to ‘break the eight’.