Kufuor’s staff receives more perks including vehicles - Kwakye Ofosu reacts to leaked salary payments

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has berated the government official who released documents that showed salary payments to some staff of ex-President John Dramani Mahama, including himself.



Kwakye Ofosu said that the presidential staffers should have showed the huge salaries they take rather than showing the meagre salaries of some staff of the former president.



He added that the remuneration given to the staff of former President John Agyekum Kufuor is way more than that of the staff of Mahama.



“In addition to hundreds of civil servants, President AKufo-Addo has 337 political hirelings at the Presidency. Hundreds out of this number constitute an unintelligent lying horde here on Facebook who have been given documents relating to the modest salaries of just four office staff of President Mahama.



“Of course, they will not publish the much bigger salaries of the 337 political hirelings at the Presidency nor the salaries of the staff of President Kufuor’s office who actually receive many more additional perks including vehicles which are not given to those who work at Mr. Mahama’s office,” parts of a post he shared on Facebook, on Wednesday, read.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu added that the leakage of the documents is an attempt to denigrate Mahama after he indicated that the next National Democratic Congress government will review the ex-gratia given to Article 71 office holders.



His comment was a reaction to a challenge by Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, an executive assistant to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for him and other staff of Mahama to deny receipt of August 2022 salaries.



Teiko Tagoe's challenge stems from recent comments by the former president to the effect that he has been taking care of his own expenses, including those covered under his emoluments as a former Head of State.



He posted on his Facebook page on September 13, a Ghana government payment voucher for August 2022 which outlined the salary payment details of 12 people believed to be staff of a former president.



Among those listed are Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Joyce Bawah Mogtari, senior aides to John Dramani Mahama.



Read the full post shared by Felix Kwakye Ofosu below:







