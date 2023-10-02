Kufuor's spokesperson gives new details on death of former First Lady

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

A spokesperson for the former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has confirmed the death of the former First Lady and late wife of the elderly statesman; Theresa Kufuor.



P. K. Mensah said that the death of the retired midwife happened in the afternoon of Sunday, October 1, 2023.



Mensah said this to journalists who had gathered at the entrance of the Peduase residence of the former first family, breaking the silence of the family on the death.



“Mrs Kufuor has passed on. It happened yesterday in the afternoon and the family is now gathering, going through emotions of grief and thinking through what to do. As I speak to you, we don’t have a program.



“We are less than 24 hours into this sad event and people are coming in and maybe when we have a breather, the family will sit and begin to look at what needs to be done,” he said.



He also said that a book of condolence has been opened in the memory of the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.



