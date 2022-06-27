Kufuor’s ‘loyal son’ comment positive for Bawumia’s campaign – Ephson

Politics of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Pollster, Ben Ephson, says former President John Agyekum Kuffuor’s comment that “Mahamudu Bawumia is a loyal son” is a positive injection to the Vice President’s campaign ahead of the NPP’s Presidential primaries.



“The ex-President’s comment does not have any negative impact but it does give a positive impact, it gives a positive injection to the Bawumia campaign machinery. There is no doubt about that.



“I had expected that the Alan campaign would put pressure on the ex-President to release such a statement. Because clearly, there have been innuendoes of maybe relations between Dr. Bawumia and ex-President Kuffuor not being good and so on,” he told Starr FM.



He continued: “So when I saw the statement and headline it fitted into the perception I had that definitely it’s a positive injection to Bawumia’s campaign and I believe that. Because nobody had said and I haven’t read anywhere that the ex-President had endorsed a candidate.”



The Managing Editor for Dispatch Newspaper reiterated that the ex-President rather “put to shame leading members of the NPP that Bawumia is not loyal.”



“I mean somebody who has been running mate for 16 years and eight years of them as Vice President. Alan’s earlier campaign that he was there before Bawumia has been shot down by people saying that Dr. Kofi Apreku who also will be contesting started contesting for the flagbearership since 1998.”



Background



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor denied media reports suggesting he endorsed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Reports following a Father’s Day event in the residence of the former President where the Vice President visited, have claimed the former President has endorsed the Veep ahead of the party’s primaries.



But, Mr. Kufuor in a statement said such reports are inaccurate since he does not believe that primaries of that nature should be engineered to produce a particular outcome.



“In the upcoming NPP Flagbearership race, in order to achieve party unity and sustain it thereafter for the victory of the party in the 2024 elections, what President Kufuor expects from the party and political hierarchies are fair and un-engineered systems and processes that would lead to a fair selection of our next NPP flagbearer.



“This should be devoid of coercion and machinations so that the eventually selected nominee, coming out of the uncompromised freewill of the voting delegates, can easily command the support and respect of all party faithful, and indeed, other Ghanaians sympathetic to our cause towards ‘breaking the eight’,” the statement said.